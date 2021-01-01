Okoth: Vihiga United coach believes Kenya-based players have made their case

The Harambee Stars used mostly FKF-Premier League players in their draw against Egypt and the tactician believes they showed their worth

Vihiga United head coach Sammy Okoth believes local-based players made their case as the Harambee Stars held Egypt to a 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifier on Thursday.

A goal from Mohamed Magdy ensured the Pharaohs joined Comoros from Group G as Togo and Kenya saw their qualifying journeys come to an end. Abdallah Hassan scored the goal that ensured Egypt and Kenya drew 1-1 again.

In the game against the seven-time Afcon champions, Daniel Sakari, Johnstone Omurwa, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, and Abdallah Hassan started the match with Nahashon Alembi coming on later.

The former Zoo FC tactician has now lauded those players, who ply trade in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, saying they exceeded expectations.

"They exceeded our expectations; they proved they have a case when it comes to the national team and all they need is a chance," Okoth told Goal on Saturday.

"It was hard to tell who is playing abroad and who is playing in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League. They were confident on the ball, and the individual output was also on point.

"The teamwork was also amazing."

The experienced coach went on to explain why the midfield, which did not have Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omolo, and Erick Johana, had an impact.

"We played the entire game really well and there was a purpose from the way the lads were pushing," Okoth added.

"Our midfield - manned by Muguna, Juma and Anthony Akumu played well. They distributed short and long balls making it easier for the entire team. They made our offensive and defensive plays really easy.

"The defenders also did their work well, they did not give Egyptians time and space at the back. Even the goal we conceded, the pressing was good, only that we did not make it tight enough and the opponents capitalised on it.

"They lacked space to play and possess as they would have loved."

The Harambee Stars will now play Togo in their final Group G game as a mere formality. The match will be played on Monday at Kegue Stadium in Lome. The first round in Nairobi ended 1-1.