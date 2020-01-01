Okoth: Sofapaka star hangs up boots after career spanning 13 years

The 32-year-old Batoto ba Mungu forward confirms he has quit playing the game and will now venture into other areas

forward Ronald Okoth has quit football after 13 years.

The 32-year-old confirmed on Saturday he had finally parted ways with Batoto ba Mungu on a mutual agreement after the expiry of his contract.

“I would like to take this opportunity to announce we have mutually parted ways with Sofapaka at the expiry of my contract and also announce my official retirement from professional football,” Okoth revealed in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

More teams

“In the contest to this, I want to sincerely thank the Sofapaka family from their President Elly Kalekwa, the best President you’ll ever work under, the whole executive board, head coach John Baraza, and his entire able technical bench, backroom staff together with all my fellow teammates for the amazing time we shared as a family and not just as a football club.

“Playing with this great club with a professional management setting and big ambitions has been without a doubt one of my proudest achievements at 32 years of age.

“I also got the opportunity to have a lengthy talk with our President and coach who have both showed me great support in the past and even now that I am leaving and have assured me their full support in all my projects in my next phase as of life as a former player and a club ambassador.

“I am also lucky enough to have fulfilled a dream of playing with some of the best players in the country as my teammates and working under an incredible manager like coach Baraza and a legend like Hillary Echesa, Sofapaka will definitely remain rooted in my heart.”

Otieno also confirmed he will now take up a role as the founder of/CEO of RO Sports Soccer Academy and also as an Information Manager as he ventures into life minus playing football.

“At 32 years of age, and with other things on the side going I have felt indeed this is the right moment to call off a career on a high after 13 good years of actively chasing a career in football both in the lower and upper leagues and at the top level locally,” Okoth continued.

Article continues below

“It is a new chapter for me filled with immense pride, emotions but most of all excitement for the future.

“To the fans and my family it has been a pleasure playing for you, thank you to everyone who believed in me over the years until the last moment, I love you guys so much, local football has given me countless platforms that I never thought I’d ever get to have.”

Okoth started his playing career in Siaya County where he turned out for Siaya and went ahead to play for other teams like Salem Sportif, Jericho All-Stars, Congo United, while on the top-level, he featured for Kenyan champions , , Mahakama FC, Nairobi Stima, , and eventually Sofapaka.