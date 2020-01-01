Okoth: Sofapaka forward reveals tough times at Congo United

The experienced striker states he was overlooked at the coastal-based side and it almost changed his career

forward Ronald Okoth has revealed his time at Congo United remains his worst in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The veteran striker has enjoyed more than a decade in top-flight football at various teams. However, it is at the coastal-based the 31-year-old endured a torrid time and contemplated quitting the game.

He joined them in 2011 after they were promoted to the Kenyan top-flight football and were relegated during the following campaign.

"I have had lowest moments in football but the worst one was at Congo, it was like baptism by fire," Okoth explained to Goal on Sunday.

"Being a youngster I had ambitions which I was aiming at realizing and you can understand why my first contract at Congo was important.

"It, however, turned out to be my worst experience and I almost quit the club. No playing time nor salary came forth and remember I was away from home.

"The treatment I got made me almost give up on football because every time frustrations were the order of the day."

Okoth says not even the technical changes helped and he had to leave the team.

"I joined when Gideon Ochieng was the head coach but was later replaced by Gilbert Selebwa. However, by the time the latter came, my mind was made up and I left," he continued.

"The experience I got at the team came to help me stabilize mentally; it was a learning curve for me."

The forward went on to play for , and now Batoto ba Mungu.