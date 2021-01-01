Okoth reveals Baraza regret, Sony Sugar and Chemelil Premier League relegation hurt

The retired striker featured for a number of Kenyan sides in various leagues and has revealed something which hurts him

Former Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth has revealed how he regrets not playing under coach Francis Baraza.

Baraza is one of the famous Kenyan coaches who handled mostly the Sugar Belt clubs that includes Chemelil and Sony Sugar. Okoth said his choice to agree to Mathare United’s offer at the expense of a move to Chemelil Sugar move denied him a chance to feature under Baraza.

"‪If there’s a manager I regret to have never gotten an opportunity to play for is Francis Baraza also known as Djemba," Okoth wrote on his Facebook page.

"Then at Chemelil FC, despite getting the first offer from them, I opted to pick Mathare United’s offer ahead of Chemelil's and Posta Rangers'.

"Another top local coach."

Okoth started his Premier League career at Western Stima before he moved to Gor Mahia, where he won the league title in 2013. He also featured for Mahakama FC, Ushuru FC and KCB before he retired at the end of the 2019/20 season as Batoto ba Mungu became his last club.

Coach Baraza left to join Biashara United of the Mainland Premier League of Tanzania in 2020 and helped stabilise the club. He left a few weeks ago to join Kagera Sugar - 13th with 26 points - who are struggling as they are without a win in the last five games.

The Sugar Millers hope to tap into Baraza's experience in order to get some positive results in the remaining games, and move up the table, further away from the relegation dogfight.

Okoth further revealed how hurt he is to see Muhoroni Youth, Sony Sugar and Chemelil Sugar relegated from the Premier League.

Sony were relegated when they failed to honour three games in the 2019/20 season while Chemelil dropped when the season was cancelled as they were at the bottom at the time. Muhoroni Youth, now in Division One, were relegated at the end of the 2017/18 season.

"How Chemelil and the likes of Sony Sugar, Muhoroni Youth; clubs with very rich histories disappeared from the scene still hurts," Okoth narrated.

"Any kid or upcoming player from upcountry will tell you those were the only clubs they would work so hard with hopes of playing for one day. The pride that came with local boys and homegrown players wearing those particular club shirts was just something else.

"You’d ask a homegrown player from these clubs to go somewhere else maybe Nairobi, Nakuru or even Mombasa and they’d ask you 'to do what?'"

Since retiring, Okoth has ventured into a mission to nurture young talents through the 'Roads to Goals' initiative.