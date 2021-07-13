Okoth: KCB FC custodian explains how Harambee Stars call-up impacted him

The goalkeeper has further insisted the Bankers will not stop pushing for the top position in the Kenyan top-tier

KCB FC custodian Joseph Okoth has revealed how the faith shown to him by Kenya coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee is massive motivation for him to continue working hard.

He has so far kept 10 clean sheets and is aiming at winning the Football Kenya Federation Premier League's golden glove by the end of the season.

The custodian was part of the Harambee Stars squad in their most recent fixture, and despite not featuring in the competitive assignment, he states the call-up impacted him positively.

So far he has helped the Bankers continue to stage a consistent fight for the league title.

How did 'Ghost' Mulee impact the custodian?

"The coach [Jacob Mulee] really put his faith in me when he called me up," Okoth told BetKing Kenya.

"We had a talk and told me what I need to do to continue being at the top. I also worked with top keepers like Ian Otieno and [James] Saruni and that was a huge motivation for me. Knowing that a national team coach has faith in you is always a motivator to keep working."

What is KCB's target this season?

Our targets as a club still remain the same and we will keep working. We will ensure that we remain up there," Okoth continued.

"Our next game is a tough one against Wazito who are an equally good team, but we have to ensure that we bounce back to winning ways.

"My first target was to ensure that the team goes up in the [FKF] Premier League table and then personally, I want to try and battle for the golden glove at the end of the season.

"I need to keep working and hopefully achieve my target."

Article continues below

Last weekend, the Bankers played out a 2-2 draw with leaders Tusker FC in a league assignment at Thika Stadium.

Derrick Otanga's brace handed the Bankers a first-half lead only for the Brewers to launch a counter-attacking strategy that helped them score twice through Humphrey Mieno and Jackson Macharia in the second half, to win a point against their closest rivals.

KCB are second on 47 points while the Brewers top the table with 51.