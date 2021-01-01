Okoth: Former Sofapaka striker on why he passed opportunity to play in Zambia

The RO Sports CEO has challenged others to help players grow instead of selfishly denying them opportunities

Ronald Okoth has revealed he had a chance to play in the Zambian top-tier but opted to pass the chance to Elijah Mwanzia who was better placed to get the deal.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement from football two seasons ago while with the 2009 Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka, ending his 13-year career. The now RO Sports CEO has revealed how he passed up an opportunity to play abroad.

"I remember getting a chance to go and try in Zambia," Okoth, who also played for Mathare United and Western Stima stated.

"However, I pushed the opportunity to a younger player [Mwanzia] whom I felt was in a better position and stood a chance to chase a dream. He traveled and tried with Buildcon and [Power] Dynamos but, unfortunately, he did not make the cut.

I rem I got a chance to go to Zambia for a try out but instead pushed the opportunity to a more younger player whom I felt was in a better position & stood a better chance to chase a dream, he traveled & tried out with Buildcon & L Dynamos but unfortunately didn’t make the cut — Ronald Okoth (@RonaldOkoth__) May 7, 2021

The former forward has now challenged others to try and help others, insisting life is not about competition.

"Despite not making the cut, I felt so proud of seeing a brother almost winning and living his dream," Okoth continued.

"We can lift each other as brothers; life is not about competition. Unfortunately, things are different where we men would rather die than supporting our own hustles and brothers."

Meanwhile, the expected Wednesday return of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League might be delayed because the Ministry of Health has not provided the green light so far.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had mandated the ministry in conjunction with that of Sports to give the guidelines on the return of football and other sports in the country. However, despite the latter playing its part, the former are yet to approve the move to resume the league as planned.

Article continues below

"The Ministry of Health has delayed giving us an okay to continue with our preparations for the league to resume on Wednesday 12," a top official from the federation who did not wish to be mentioned told Goal on Saturday.

"They are not saying anything, they have just been silent over the issue. And we have to play on Wednesday. They have received all they need from the Sports Ministry but they have not yet replied."

Goal's efforts to get the Permanent Secretary from the respective ministry to comment on the matter, have not received a response yet.