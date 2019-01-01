Okoth explains why Sofapaka have witnessed resurgence under Baraza

The retired winger has lead Batoto ba Mungu to three wins in three matches since taking over from Divaldo Alves

striker Ronald Okoth has explained why the club has witnessed resurgence since John Baraza was appointed as head coach.

Baraza was appointed Batoto ba Mungu's coach to replace his former boss Divaldo Alves, and has gone on to record three wins from three games.

The 2009 champions have beaten Wazito FC, and Zoo FC and have moved to the seventh position on the log.

“There is nothing big or magical [about Baraza's reign]. It is only that Baraza understands our football and his relationship with players is out of this world,” Okoth told Goal.

“Remember Baraza has played in KPL for a very long time and also won the title. He is among the very few coaches who have a deep understanding of our competition.”

The forward, who did not feature in their last match against Zoo due to an ankle injury, says his coach understands their opponents far better and thus it is easier to plot against them.

“He has played against all the clubs as a coach and as a player which means he knows the opponents better and strategizing on how to beat them should not be a big issue for Baraza,” explained the forward.

The former striker also praised Baraza's friendly way of interacting with the Sofapaka playing unit.

“The way Baraza talks to his players is just motivating and this is why his players always play for him. I am sure Sofapaka will continue producing good results because the players are raring to go,” Okoth explained.

He also defended Alves, who left the club after just three months in charge.

“Past managers have not been bad or poor. They were good only that the results did not come their way. You know football demands immediate results and when this does not come, the blame is pinned on the coach,” he concluded.

“[Divaldo] Alves was a good man only that results on the pitch let him down.”