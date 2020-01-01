Okeyo, Maelo among those released by KPL side Sofapaka

Team manager Hillary Echesa also confirmed the team will be keen to strengthen its defense and attack ahead of the new campaign

FC have released captain George Maelo and former midfielder Cercidy Okeyo after the expiry of their contracts.

The two complete the list of three players who have been let go, the other being striker Ronald Okoth.

"For Maelo, he has been deployed outside Nairobi, it will not be easy for him to train with the team and so we have opted to let him go," Batoto ba Mungu team manager Hillary Echesa told Goal on Sunday.

"We wish him all the best in his endeavours and at the same time thank him for his contribution to the team. He has been a role model for all the players and always gave the best when on the pitch."

However, it was a different case with Okoth and Okeyo as the former midfielder explained.

"Okeyo has struggled to get into the first team, his consistency was wanting and we had no option but to release him," Echesa continued.

"It was the same case with Okoth; he has since retired and we would like to thank him for the contribution he had for the team."

The Nairobi-based side will bring onboard some new faces to bolster the squad ahead of the new campaign.

"We will sign defenders and forwards, we are short on those areas and we have to get quality players to help us achieve our objectives," Echesa added.

"The transfer window has not been opened but once it happens, we will go for the targets we have identified already. We want to get them into the team as soon as possible in that by the time the season starts, we will be ready."

Batoto ba Mungu struggled at the beginning of the season but turned around their form prior to the 2019/20 Kenyan domestic season was suspended.

"It is not going to happen this time around," he said of their ambition in the new season. "It is something we want to make right.

"For us to be real title contenders, we have to start early, not to wait until the season has progressed then we try to catch up with the leaders. If we manage to start on a high, we will stand a chance of winning the league."