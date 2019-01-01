Okere reveals what Tusker FC will do to defeat Posta Rangers

The assistant coach believes converting chances created into goals is the only way the Brewers can be consistent in the league

FC assistant coach Charles Okere believes his charges have to take their chances to stand a better chance of winning matches consistently.

The 11-time league champions will be playing Posta on Sunday in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match aiming at collecting maximum points. The youthful coach claims the team plays well, but failure to capitalise on chances created have ended up costing the team so far this season.

"The team has been playing well and there is a massive improvement compared to last season," Okere told Goal.

"Our main problem has been in the attack where we have not been taking our chances. Like our game against , we had created several scoring opportunities but did not finish them, it is something we have to work on ahead of game."

Okere admits facing the Mailmen will not be an easy task, but has remained optimistic of getting maximum points.

"No team is easy in the league and it is always tough to play them, but we are prepared. We know Posta Rangers have been doing well in the league and it is an extra motivation for us to work harder on the pitch," the tactician concluded.

The match will be played at Kenyatta Stadium from 14.00 EAT.