Okello reveals influence of Sserunkuma in decision to join Gor Mahia

The Ugandan joined K'Ogalo on Friday, signing a three-year deal after ditching Vipers SC

New striker Tito Okello has revealed Dani Sserunkuma and Innocent Wafula played a big role in his decision to join the Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants.

The attacker had the opportunity of playing with the two players at former club Vipers SC. Coincidentally, both players played for K'Ogalo and had some memorable moments with the team, including winning the league and playing on the continental stage.

"Of course, I had always wanted to come [to Gor Mahia] but given that I had the luck of playing alongside Dani [Sserunkuma] at Vipers in and that he is a good friend, it was wise for me to ask him because I knew how much respect he commands around here," Okello told Gor Mahia website.

"He told me the club invests heavily in quality midfield players. And with that, a striker gets the tools to score many goals."

He has also revealed Wafula assured him the fans want wins and goals, insisting he will enjoy his time in his new team.

"Innocent Wafula too was full of praise for the club and told me I will enjoy my time here," Okello continued.

"He told me the fans want nothing but goals and wins so I am ready for that."

Okello, who joined the team on a three-year deal after his contract expired with the Venoms, already knows what to expect from the fans.

"I know what awaits me here. It is difficult to be drafted into a team as a foreign," he added.

"It is even more difficult when you are a Ugandan joining a team that has a record of success from Ugandans. But it is our job as footballers to meet the expectations of the fans. And that is what drives me."

So what is the reputation of Gor Mahia in Uganda?

"If you follow football in this part of the world then you definitely know Gor Mahia," he revealed.

"In Uganda, we follow Gor Mahia because many of our countrymen have had a lot of success while playing here. So, it is a club which is a part of Ugandan football in so many ways."