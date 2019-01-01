Okello, Oliech and the greatest Kenyan 5-a-side team of all time

Goal, in association with Guinness, picks the greatest Kenyan 5-a-side team of all time

This is our pick, who would make your all-time dream 5-a-side team of Kenyan players?





Mahmoud Abbas



Abbas is referred to as ' One' following his heroics in goal for the Harambee Stars in the 1980s.



The veteran custodian commanded his area with ease, and managed to help Kenya win three consecutive Cecafa Senior Challenge Cups.



Abbas was a natural penalty saver and he managed to keep out countless spot kicks for the national team.



He was also voted best goalkeeper in East Africa three times in a row.

Musa Otieno

The defender made his debut for the Harambee Stars against the Democratic Republic of Congo (formerly Zaire) at 19 years-old, and went on to make 105 appearances, also stepping into a defensive midfield role on occasion.



His ability to read the game was impressive, and this played a huge role in helping the national team qualify for the 2004 .



The 45-year old is regarded as one of the best defenders to ever play for Kenya, and a regional great.

John Okello

Despite his football life ending at just 27 years-old, with his untimely passing, Okello is remembered for what he achieved after debuting at 18.



The midfielder shone for the Harambee Stars, where his most memorable contribution came in 1983 when he arrived from the bench to set up JJ Masiga for a winner in the Cecafa finals against Zimbabwe.



In 1988, he was in the Stars squad for the Afcon and his heroics were noticed by many. Okello was destined for greatness but his life was cut short after just nine years in football, but had done enough to be remembered.





John Muiruri

The midfielder broke into the national team in 1998 alongside Titus and Simon Mulama.



Muiruri was a talented operator, who could dance his way past defenders and slip strikers into scoring positions. He was one of the best creative midfielders Kenya has seen, and his intelligence on and off the ball saw him win the hearts of many supporters.



outfit Gent were so impressed by Muiruri's skill that they signed him in 2001, and the midfielder also played a big part in helping Kenya qualify for the 2004 Afcon finals.

Dennis Oliech

Article continues below

Oliech first leaped into the limelight in 2002, before his screamer two years later against Cape Verde sealed Kenya's place at the Afcon, and went on to help the Stars register their first win in Africa's elite competition.



The striker was known for his energy and fierce shooting, while his hunger and determination made him a nightmare prospect for opposition defenders.



Oliech went on to score 34 goals in 74 appearances for his country before announcing his retirement in 2016.