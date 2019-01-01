Okello: Mathare United deserve a rest ahead of Sofapaka duel

The Slum Boys will resume training four days after their 2-2 draw against Vihiga United

team manager Vincent Okello has said the team will resume training on Thursday ahead of their match against .

Okello said the club decided to give the players an extended period of rest after their long trip to the Western part of the country to play . He explained that players at this juncture of the league need more rest than intensive training sessions.

“The team has not regrouped for a training session yet but they will do so on Thursday for the first session since our away match against Vihiga United. A good rest is what is important for players now, especially that the league is ending soon,” Okello told Goal.

Okello added that they are preparing for the match with the knowledge that it is not going to be easy. Sofapaka are at the summit of the table with 48 points, but they have played more games than .

“We are going to give Sofapaka the respect they deserve, as you have mentioned earlier, they are a good team. But I hope we are going to give them a tough outing because we are also hungry for the points from that match.”

Okello revealed that Kelvin Kimani is expected to have fully recovered to face his former side. The winger was ruled out by an injury and did not travel to face Vihiga United.

“Kimani is expected to be back from a knock he suffered before our trip to Bukhungu. By Thursday I suppose he will have recovered enough to be involved in the match,” added Okello..

The match between the 2008 and 2009 Kenyan Premier League champions will be played at Kenyatta Stadium on April 28.