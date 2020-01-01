Okello: Gor Mahia seal signing of Ugandan striker from Vipers SC

The towering striker has signed for the Kenyan champions just a few days after being released by the Venoms

FC have confirmed the signing of striker Tito Okello from .

The lanky forward has signed for the Kenyan champions from Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC after agreeing to pen a two-year contract.

The attacker's contract with the Venoms expired, and the player jumped on the chance to play for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

“We have sealed the signing of Tito Okello from Vipers on a two-year deal,” Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier told Goal on Wednesday.

Prior to signing the new deal, Okello took to his social media pages to thank Vipers for giving him the platform to build his career.

“I would like to thank the club’s President Lawrence Mulindwa, the management, and the technical staff and above all the fans of Vipers for the great love, care and respect rendered to me during my two years at St. Marys Kitende.

“I wish the club all the best in the Caf and the UPL next season.”

On Tuesday, Goal exclusively reported Gor Mahia and the player had reached an agreement and the deal was to be made public soon.

A source who did not want to be named but privy to the transfer told Goal: “The deal has been reached between the player's agent and the club.

“Okello is a good player who will improve our attacking department which had problems last season. We did not have a point-man especially after the exit of [Francis] Afriyie and [Gnamien] Yikpe.

“[Juma] Balinya struggled to fit in and we were forced to use [Nicholas] Kipkirui in the position which is not his by nature, and so Okello will definitely help us fill the void in the attack.”

Despite playing a vital role in helping Vipers win the UPL last season, there have been internal struggles in the team which has led to a mass exodus including the exit of Okello.

Goalkeeper Derrick Ochan has also left the Premier League champions despite the fact he had two years remaining on his contract.

Last season loanees Janjali Joseph, Dickens Okwir, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Duncan Seninde, and Farouk Musisi have also left after mutually terminating their active contracts.

Tom Masiko, Steven Mukwala, Fred Atuhwera, Baden Mujahid have left after the expiration of their contracts.

For Gor Mahia, they have already lost Boniface Omondi to Wazito FC. The established forward has been consistent for K'Ogalo but opted out owing to financial struggles in the team.

Okello, who has also played for KCCA FC and BUL FC in Uganda, has now joined the list of Ugandan players to have played for Gor Mahia among them Jimmy Bageya, Godfrey Walusimbi, Dan Sserunkuma, Khalid Aucho, Shafiq Batambuze, Erisa Ssekisambu, Hashim Ssempala, and Juma Balinya.

Okello also becomes K'Ogalo's second signing this transfer window after custodian Levis Opiyo, who arrived from Nairobi City Stars.