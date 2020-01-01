Ogweno: Zoo FC's Iswekha confirms former Gor Mahia defender is a target

The defender is a free agent after being released by KCB FC in the current transfer window

Defender Pascal Ogweno could be on his way to Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side Zoo FC.

The 28-year-old played for before ditching the Slum Boys for . However, a lack of playtime at K'Ogalo led to his move to FC where he once again failed to cement his position and was among the players who were released.

"Yes, we have made contact with Ogweno with intentions of signing him," Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha told Goal on Tuesday.

More teams

"However, we will have to assess his form first and preparedness before sealing the deal. He is expected in Kericho tomorrow [Wednesday] and after meeting him we will make our conclusions."

Wilson Anekeya and Collins Neto are among the key players who have left the Kericho-based charges. Anekeya has since joined newly promoted Bidco United while Neto is still a free agent.

"They were good players who helped us last season but they are no longer with us," Iswekha continued.

"We have managed to get players who will fill their positions and ensure we get positive results in the forthcoming season.

"Preparations have been on point and we want to avoid the struggles we experienced in the abandoned season. We will be targeting a good start and consistency in the top tier."

The FKF Premier League is set to start on Friday, November 20 with 13-time champions AFC hosting .

A day later, will host Kakamega while FC will have a date with Gor Mahia. are scheduled to play while Kariobangi Sharks will be at home to play Wazito FC.

Newbies Nairobi City Stars will play while meet KCB. Another promoted side Bidco United will play Posta while will play either Kisumu All-Stars or .

Article continues below

The two teams are scheduled to meet in the promotion/relegation playoff set for late October and early November.

While and Sugar were relegated, Kisumu All-Stars finished in the 16th position in the top-flight.

Vihiga United finished third in the National Super League and per the rules, the two teams will meet with the aggregate winner playing in the top tier in the 2020/21 season.