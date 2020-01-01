Oguda reveals why KPL Limited moved offices from Westlands to Lenana Road

The body which is charged with running the country's league has also been facing financial turmoil since the season began

Cash-strapped Premier League ( ) Limited has moved to a new office from their previous premises located at Brookside Drive in Westlands.

Speaking to Goal, KPL's Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda admitted they have switched to a smaller office along the Lenana Road. Goal understands KPL was unable to pay for their office's at Brookside Drive and had accumulated arrears of up to six months due to their financial struggles.

“It is true we [KPL] have moved offices to Lenana Road, we lost huge staff last year because of many reasons and we have decided to occupy a smaller office which fits the number of workers that we have now,” Oguda said.

KPL Limited is charged with overseeing the country's top-tier and have faced a similar struggle as teams since SportPesa left the Kenyan market due to a tussle between them and the government over taxation disagreements.

In an interview with Nation Sports, KPL chairman Ambrose Rachier admitted there is still no hope of getting a new sponsor in the near future.

“The future of Kenya Premier League is very bleak and the current situation may not change soon. There is no prospect at all of the league getting a sponsor this season,” Rachier stated.

“Those who came shied off because of broadcast issues since our matches are not aired live on international platforms. It is sad but that is where we are now.”

KPL has already entered its second round of the season with teams struggling to pay their players and coaches.