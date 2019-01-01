Oguda on KPL's round-the-clock search for a new sponsor

The league's top official confirms to Goal they are still working round the clock to secure a sponsor for the top-flight

Kenyan Premier League ( ) has confessed they are yet to secure a title sponsor.

The league body's CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal they are still talking to several cooperates but none has agreed to sponsor the top-flight yet.

The Kenyan league was left without a sponsor after betting firm SportPesa withdrew their support almost three months ago after they walked out of the Kenyan market citing unfavourable working conditions from the government.

On leaving the Kenyan market, the betting firm, which controlled more than 60 percent of the market share in , said they had resorted to leave after the taxes slapped on the industry made the business no longer viable.

And after losing the sponsorship three months ago, KPL has not secured a replacement with clubs in the league crying out for help.

“We have not made any breakthrough yet, we are still searching and knocking on many doors, we don’t have any positive response as of now,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday.

“I cannot specifically tell you when we will have a new sponsor on board, we are just working round the clock to get one, it has proved to be a tough venture but what do we do? We will continue to search and search and maybe before the second leg kicks-offs, we will have some positive news.”

The exit of SportPesa threw the Kenyan league into chaos with teams struggling to pay their players and the technical bench.

Already, have been expelled from the league after missing three matches against – FC, AFC , and Zoo FC – while Sugar are on the verge of following suit having missed two matches.

Oguda argues the teams in the league should have an avenue of sustaining themselves as the KPL strives to get a sponsor.

“We will not stop the league because of the current situation so the clubs must lookout for ways to sustain themselves as the search for sponsors continue,” Oguda added.

“We know it is tough for everyone but there is nothing we can do until we secure a new sponsor. For now, the league will continue and we ask the clubs to bear with us as they also understand the situation we find ourselves in.”

Kenyan giants and AFC Leopards have also been affected by the sponsorship withdrawal, with both clubs yet to pay players and the technical bench for the last four months.