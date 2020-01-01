Oguda: KPL to seek legal action against FKF regarding league decision

The administrator revealed the league managers will have to turn to the judicial to solve the impasse

Kenyan Premier League ( ) CEO Jack Oguda has revealed judicial action might be the only solution if the Football Federation (FKF) fails to respond to their inquiries in a satisfying manner.

The top tier managers wrote to the federation stating they had no mandate to crown as champions and they could have let the KPL do their work under the KPL-FKF Agreement of 2017.

However, the FKF has not replied and the league CEO has revealed they might be forced to seek judicial redress.

"We have done three letters to FKF but we have not yet received any replies," Oguda told Goal on Saturday.

"As KPL, we will give them enough time, if they do not answer us satisfactorily or fail to respect and adhere to rules we will have to take judicial action against them.

"But it is our hope that we will reach a consensus before things get out of hand."

Oguda insists there is still time for the league to be played and all avenues should be exhausted before deciding to annul the season.

"As I had initially stated, we need just need six weeks to complete the season," he added.

"It is not good to rush into decisions that will seem unfair to other clubs. Before then, let us give all teams a chance by waiting to see how the current pandemic unfolds."

The KPL's contract with the FKF is set to end on September 24 and the federation has insisted they will not extend it.