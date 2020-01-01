Oguda: KPL will resume but we don’t have prize money for champions

The KPL CEO now says they don’t have prize money to reward the winner of the top-flight even if the league is played to the end

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) have confessed, despite their push to have the league played to the end, they don’t have funds to reward the eventual winners with prize money.

The league organisers are currently embroiled in a tussle with the Football Federation (FKF), who cancelled the league and declared table-toppers as champions.

The KPL insisted they will not accept the decision because they are the body mandated to run the league and that the fate of the division will be decided after the curfew imposed in the country, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, elapses on May 18.

More teams

As the two entities continue to fight, Oguda has now told Goal as much as they are pushing to have the league played to end to determine the winner and teams to be relegated, they don’t have prize money to award the champions because they never managed to get a sponsor.

“We don’t have prize money at the moment because we did not manage to secure a sponsor to support the clubs since SportPesa walked away so as it stands we don’t have prize money to give to the champions,” Oguda told Goal.

“The clubs are aware of the situation that we don’t have prize money and it should not be an issue but what I can assure is we have managed to secure a trophy to give the champions, yes we have the trophy.”

Article continues below

On the state of the top-flight Oguda insisted, “We will still make sure the league is played to end, we are waiting for the government direction after the curfew comes to a close and we have not cancelled the league.

“We are always waiting for FKF to respond to our three letters which we sent to them after they moved to cancel the league, if they don’t we will seek other routes even if it means going to court.”

K'Ogalo are yet to receive the prize money worth Sh4million for lifting the crown last season.