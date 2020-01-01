Oguda: KPL will not give up in quest to get league justice

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) has maintained the fate of the league will only be decided after the curfew in the country is lifted on May 18.

The Kenyan top-flight was suspended in March owing to the coronavirus outbreak, but was later suspended indefinitely after the Kenyan government moved to impose a 21-day curfew in a bid aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic.

However, the Football Federation (FKF) moved fast to announce they had ended the league and crowned as champions, who were sitting top of the 17-team table with 54 points and also promoted National Super League (NSL) leaders Nairobi City Stars and second-placed Bidco United.

The FKF's decision was not received well with the KPL as they insisted the former had no mandate to make decisions on the league and that the fate of the top-flight can only be decided after the curfew.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has now told Goal they have not toned down on their stand and will fight to the end to get justice.

“We still know that the KPL will be played to end and if not we will make the decision as stakeholders and not as FKF after the curfew,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday.

“What FKF did was wrong because they did not involve all the stakeholders, they just decided to end the league without speaking to the clubs, it was a very wrong move and as KPL we will not stop at that, but we will fight until justice prevails.”

Asked on whether they had received any reply from the Confederation of African Football (Caf), where they lodged a complaint about the FKF decision, Oguda said: “Caf has not written to us, all I know they will instead, respond to the FKF.

“You know very well Caf only deals with associations and not league organisers, so they will definitely respond to them [FKF]. Our decision to write to Caf was aimed at driving the point home, we wanted them to know the decision that FKF took was not right and must be rescinded.”

Kakamega have also protested against the FKF decision, insisting they will move to court if the league is not allowed to resume for the remaining nine rounds of matches.

Homeboyz were in second, seven points behind K’Ogalo, and with a game in hand.