Oguda: KPL is yet to secure a new sponsor for the new 2019/20 season

The league body is yet to attract a title sponsor after the previous one closed its financial taps with the new season kicking-off on Friday

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) have admitted their struggles in getting a title sponsor for the new season.

’s top-flight is without a sponsor after betting firm SportPesa withdrew their supports support three weeks ago, following a tussle with the government over taxes.

With the new season set to kick off on Friday, KPL CEO Jack Oguda has revealed to Goal they are yet to secure a new partner despite engaging as many as six companies over potential sponsorship agreements.

“We have not reached any agreement yet with any new sponsor,” Oguda told Goal on Tuesday.

“We don’t have any good news to tell you, all the six corporates which have we have already approached to come and support the league are promising to return but we don’t know when they will get back to us.

“We don’t even know if they will return with good or bad news. We are still searching for various sponsors, we are trying very hard and we hope to make a breakthrough soon.”

Oguda has, however, assured the Kenyan domestic season will kick off as planned on August 30.

“We will start the league as planned [Friday],” Oguda continued. “We don’t have any options; we want the clubs to depend on their sponsors for now as we strive to bring in new partners.

“We know it’s going to be difficult and the main challenge will be to pay the referees, grants to clubs and administration’s funding. We believe most clubs have their own sponsors, so whatever comes from the league in terms of grants, will just be a plus to them.

“We have not had any meeting with SportPesa since they exited, but from their statement, they said they will only come back if the situation gets better.”

Article continues below

SportPesa were in the third year of their Sh259.7 million title sponsorship deal with the KPL, before they cancelled the sponsorship - a move which also rendered champions and their football nemesis AFC sponsor-less.

Each club was entitled to an approximated Sh 500,000 monthly pay from the KPL last season.

will face in the opening matches of the season at Kasarani Stadium.