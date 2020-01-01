Oguda: KPL CEO reveals course of action to be announced after FKF league cancellation

The body had informed Caf their concerns after the federation annulled the top tier on April 30

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) is set make public their next course of action on Monday after the Football Federation (FKF) cancelled the league and crowned as champions while relegating Sugar and in the process.

The move was protested by the league managers, who insisted they are the only ones who can make decisions affecting the top tier until their contract expires on September 24.

However, the FKF has insisted the decision is well within their mandate and it will not be reversed.

"It is clear the FKF acted in malice and it is not the right thing since we are the only one with the right to run the top tier," KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Goal on Sunday.

"On Monday we are making public our decision; the decision reached by Governing Body as well as the stakeholders who in this case are our clubs. We are not fighting FKF, but we are doing what we feel is right for our players, fans and clubs in general."

In a letter dated May 7, the KPL wrote to Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) explaining why they were unhappy with the decision by the federation to cancel the league.

Oguda states they took the necessary step to inform them why the FKF was wrong.

To date, the African governing body has not replied to the FKF's letter.

"We just wrote to inform them about our displeasure regarding league annulling. Yes, they have not yet replied but as I stated earlier, it is up to the board and clubs who decide the way forward," Oguda added.

In the FKF-KPL 2017 Agreement, the KPL was given the right to run the top tier and make decisions regarding the same.

Reports have it they will be taking the federation to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to try to get a solution since the former have refused to engage them.

Before the league break on March 16 owing to Covid-19, Gor Mahia had managed to bag 54 points from 24 matches.

Kakamega were on 47 points after 23 games with 11-time champions third with 46 points after the same number of matches.