Oghenekaro Etebo wins Stoke City fans award

South West Stokies, the official supporters' club for all Stoke fans based in the South West of England rewarded the midfielder for his efforts

Oghenekaro Etebo has been named the South West Stokies Player of the Year in his debut season.

The 23-year-old who joined the Potters from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense last summer was beaten to the club’s best player award by goalkeeper Jack Butland, but took home SW Stokies’ top gong.

He took to social media to revel in his triumph, appreciating the fans for their support.

“It’s a thing of joy winning the SW Stoke City player of the year and I just want to use the opportunity to appreciate the fans for their support, though we didn’t achieve our main target for the season,” Etebo wrote on Instagram.

“But we still need to keep up the positivity that’s why we all love the game!!! Once again respect from my heart to you guys.”

On Sunday, Etebo was in action as Stoke played out a 2-2 draw with in the season finale, with the Potters ending in a disappointing 16th position and set for a second straight season in the Championship

The midfielder was a key part of Nathan Jones’ setup, making 37 appearances with two goals to his name.

His performances earned him praise from players, fans and even the opposition.



On the international scene, he is set to help at the 2019 billed to kickoff on June 21.



The Super Eagles will hope to navigate past Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar to seal a place in the knockouts.