Official: Wazito FC appoint Melis Medo head coach

The newbies have confirmed the American as their new tactician ahead of Sunday's assignment against the Mailmen

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC have officially appointed Melis Medo as their new coach.

The American makes a return to the barely six months after parting ways with Mt. United, who were relegated from the top-tier last season. Medo has promised to help the league newbies perform better in top-flight football.

"I appreciate being here and looking forward to starting this pleasant and interesting journey with everyone," Medo said during his unveiling.

"This is a new challenge, and I want to work with everybody to make it a success. We want to play good football and win matches in style, it is my objective. I appreciate the opportunity given by Wazito management, and I will not let them down."

The American says he is keen on giving everyone a chance regardless of his experience in the game.

"I do not care about the names, everybody has to fight for a chance to play. It will depend on how one takes instructions and his execution on the pitch, I am not going to sideline anyone," Medo concluded.

Medo takes over from Fred Ambani who was fired at the beginning of the week following a series of inconsistent results. Hamisi Mohammed will serve as the assistant coach.

The first assignment for the new man will be on Sunday away against Posta at Narok Stadium.