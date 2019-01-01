Official: Wazito FC appoint Melis Medo head coach
Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC have officially appointed Melis Medo as their new coach.
The American makes a return to the KPL barely six months after parting ways with Mt. Kenya United, who were relegated from the top-tier last season. Medo has promised to help the league newbies perform better in top-flight football.
"I appreciate being here and looking forward to starting this pleasant and interesting journey with everyone," Medo said during his unveiling.
"This is a new challenge, and I want to work with everybody to make it a success. We want to play good football and win matches in style, it is my objective. I appreciate the opportunity given by Wazito management, and I will not let them down."
The American says he is keen on giving everyone a chance regardless of his experience in the game.
"I do not care about the names, everybody has to fight for a chance to play. It will depend on how one takes instructions and his execution on the pitch, I am not going to sideline anyone," Medo concluded.
Medo takes over from Fred Ambani who was fired at the beginning of the week following a series of inconsistent results. Hamisi Mohammed will serve as the assistant coach.
The first assignment for the new man will be on Sunday away against Posta Rangers at Narok Stadium.