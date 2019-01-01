Official: Wazito confirm the exit of their technical bench

The technical director and head coach have been showed the door by the promoted side following a series of poor results

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC have confirmed the exit of technical director Stanley Okumbi and head coach Fred Ambani.

Goal exclusively reveal the two had fallen out and it might have affected the playing unit. However, Hamisi Mohamed has survived the axe and will serve on an interim basis.

On Saturday, the hosts were defeated by Kakamega 4-2 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. It is that defeat which sealed the exit of the duo.

"We can confirm that Head Coach Fred Ambani and technical director Stanley Okumbi have left the club by mutual consent," Wazito posted on their official portal.

"Assistant coach Hamisi Mohammed will temporarily be in charge of the team."

The club's CEO Dennis Gicheru has wished the duo well after their exit from the 2018/19 National Super League champions.

“I would like to thank coach Ambani and coach Okumbi for their great service to the club. They did a tremendous job during their time here and we wish them all the best,” the former defender is quoted.

Wazito are currently placed 13th on the log with six points from as many matches.