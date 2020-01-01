OFFICIAL: StarTimes confirm deal with FKF to air league matches

The Chinese-based broadcast company have now come out to confirm they have signed a contract with the local federation

StarTimes have officially confirmed they have entered into a partnership with Football Federation (FKF) to beam live Premier League matches.

The Chinese broadcasting firm have revealed on their social media pages they have signed a seven-year deal with FKF which will see them air matches for the top-flight, national teams for both men and women, and also 30 matches in the National Super League (NSL), which is the lower-tier.

“StarTimes have acquired media and broadcast rights from FKF for the FKF Premier League for the next seven years starting with the 2020-2021 season,” the firm confirmed on their social media pages.

More teams

“The deal also includes national teams [men and women] and 30 National Super League (NSL) matches.

“StarTimes, your new home of football!”

The confirmation by StarTimes comes just a day after FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirmed the new deal on his twitter handle.

“StarTimes,” Mwendwa wrote on his Twitter handle. “FKF PL is now back on TV, seven-year deal, worth 1.1 million dollars, a year including national teams, men and women and will also broadcast 30 matches in the NSL.

“What a day!”

Mwendwa added: “Get your StarTimes decoder and enjoy watching the new FKFPL this season, and one match per weekend will be on a free to air channel of their choice.”

Goal can exclusively reveal their first assignment will be the friendly match between Kenya's Harambee Stars and Zambia on October 11 in Nairobi.

Kenyan Premier League was switched off air at the start of last season after South African-based pay TV channel SuperSport withdrew from airing matches, citing a breach of contract.

This was after FKF under the new boss Mwendwa moved to extend the top-tier from 16 to 18 teams, a move the broadcasting corporation said was not in the contract and hence they decided to walk away.

The news also comes just a few days after FKF officially took over the running of the Kenyan league from , after their term of office expired on September 24.

The company had been running the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) since 2003; when it was formed to curb the constant wrangles between the federation and the top-tier clubs.

The battle for supremacy between the FKF and the KPL started when Mwendwa and his team took the mantle to run football in the country four years ago.

In their recent spat, the FKF moved to end the league owing to the coronavirus pandemic and declared the champions while promoting National Super League (NSL) table-toppers Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.

The company had been running the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) since 2003; when it was formed to curb the constant wrangles between the federation and the top-tier clubs.

Article continues below

A Football Kenya Federation (FKF)-KPL agreement was drafted in 2015, giving the latter the legal mandate to run top-flight football in the country until September 24, 2020.

The battle for supremacy between the FKF and the KPL started when Mwendwa and his team took the mantle to run football in the country four years ago.

In their recent spat, the FKF moved to end the league owing to the coronavirus pandemic and declared Gor Mahia the champions while promoting National Super League (NSL) table-toppers Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United.