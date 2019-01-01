OFFICIAL: Sony Sugar relegated from KPL after skipping third match - Oguda

The Sugar Millers have been expelled from the top flight after they missed their third match of the season in Kericho

Kenyan Premier League ( ) CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed have been expelled from the league.

This is after the club missed their third match this season, against , at the latter’s backyard on Wednesday. The Sugar Millers had also skipped matches against AFC and FC.

“As it stands, Sony Sugar are relegated,” Oguda explained to Goal.

"Any club in a league format that does not turn up for three [3] fixtures in a season and their explanation, under Article 4.1.7 is not acceptable in all the three [3] incidences to the committee, will be suspended for the rest of the season, will be relegated to a lower league for the next season and may face other disciplinary action."

“The rules are very clear, if you miss three matches in a season, then you have to be relegated so Sony Sugar have already missed matches against AFC Leopards, Tusker and now Zoo Kericho.”

Oguda, however, explained that should Sony Sugar explain the reason which forced them to miss the match against in the next 48 hours, then they might survive the axe.

“They still have 48 hours to write to us and explain why they missed the match,” Oguda explained.

Article continues below

“If they give a good reason and the National Executive Committee feels it is genuine, then they will not be relegated. So we give them another 48 hours to see if they will respond, but as it stands they are relegated.”

Another team facing relegation is Sugar, who skipped their second match on Wednesday, against KCB.

Chemelil had also missed a league match against FC and will be thrown out of the league if they miss another league match.