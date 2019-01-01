OFFICIAL: Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo handed two-year contract at KCB

The tactician's contract with the mailmen expired in December last year, and the club opted against extending the same

Former Posta Rangers head coach Sammy Pamzo Omollo will serve as KCB assistant coach for two years.

The tactician's contract with the mailmen expired in December last year, and the club opted against extending the same. The tactician is happy with the new challenge and believes the bankers will continue developing.

“I am happy with my new job, it is a new challenge for me and I take it with both hands. KCB is a good team with a good coach as well, and I believe it is going to be tough and exciting in equal measure.

“It is up to me to align myself with the objectives of the club and help it in attaining them, but coach Ouna will definitely help on that front,” Omollo told Goal.com.

KCB is currently 16th on the table with five points after playing seven league matches.