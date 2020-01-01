Official: Rupia signs one-year extension deal at AFC Leopards

Both parties had initially stated they had verbally agreed to work together beyond the abandoned season

Striker Elvis Rupia is set to remain at AFC for another season after agreeing to a one-year extension.

The striker joined the team from Wazito FC in January on a short term contract and went on to play a vital role in helping Ingwe finish sixth in the abandoned 2019/20 season. The 13-time champions were desperate to keep the striker and have been negotiating for the last three months.

"We have a breakthrough, Rupia is going to be with us for another year," Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda confirmed to Goal on Saturday.

More teams

"It has been a long period of negotiations but I am glad we have managed to reach an agreement and the player will be with us for another season. He is an important player for us, and we believe his commitment to the club is not in doubt."

The chairman has also explained the reason why they have not yet announced new signings.

"We cannot unveil what we have not yet completed," Shikanda who played for Ingwe in the late 1980s continued.

"However, we are still working hard to ensure we complete some deals in the near future.

"Fans should be patient, we are working around the clock but in the end, we will have some good news for all."

The giants have been linked with several players, one of them being Fabrice Kakule Mugheni.

According to reports reaching Goal, the Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder has already touched down in the country and is at the club’s headquarters finalising the last details of his deal.

"The boy is in town. The club and the player are already in agreement that the deal should last for two years,” a source close to the development told Goal.

Article continues below

AFC Leopards have been working silently in the transfer market so far and the only player to have confirmed a pre-contract arrangement with them is Peter Thiong’o from Kakamega .

Mugheni is one of the players that left Rwandan giants Rayon Sports in June as the club experienced a mass exodus.

Kakamega Homeboyz winger Peter Thiong'o is also destined for the club and has agreed on a two-year pre-contract deal.