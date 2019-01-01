OFFICIAL: Harambee Stars to pitch camp in France ahead of Afcon finals

The Kenyan national team will depart for Paris on May 31, to prepare for the 2019 Afcon finals set to be held in Egypt

Harambee Stars will camp in as they prepare for the finals to be staged in .

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has exclusively confirmed to Goal that they have finally secured a training base in France, where the team will pitch camp for two weeks before proceeding to Cairo for the showpiece.

“I can finally announce that we have paid for a training venue in France and the team will move to a residential camp from May 31 to June 18. The camp is a 15-minute drive from Paris Airport and we hope that the team will acclimatize well before heading for the finals,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“All the foreign-based players will hit camp directly from their bases while the team from Kenya will travel with three extra players, who will be dropped before they proceed to .”

Mwendwa also confirmed that the 23 players who will make it to the camp in France will each receive Sh750, 000 as bonuses while the team will share Sh120million if they win the tournament.

“This is a very serious competition and we want to also treat our players like Kings. We want them to perform and that is why we have increased their bonuses and I know they will do well in Egypt.”

Mwendwa revealed that Kenya will play two friendly matches while in France.

“We have lined up two build-up matches. We are talking to Mauritius and Madagascar, while are also interested to play us in Paris. However, we declined friendly matches against and Egypt as the coach was not ready.

"We are still negotiating and will soon sign the contracts for the friendly matches.”

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Egypt on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.