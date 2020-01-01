Official: FKF confirms Gor Mahia as 2019/20 KPL champions

The federation states there is no hope of continuing the league soon and as a result, K'Ogalo have retained their title

have been confirmed as the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League champions.

The top-tier took a break about a month ago owing to the Covid-19 pandemic with no definite return date. By the time, K'Ogalo were leading the table with 54 points after playing 23 matches.

On Wednesday, Confederation of African Football, (Caf), wrote to Football Federation (FKF) to clarify the way forward. FKF President Nick Mwendwa has now made it clear K'Ogalo will be crowned.

"How can you fix the 10 or 11 matches that were remaining when we will not be able to play football in May and June? It will not be possible," Mwendwa told Goal on Thursday.

"Players have been home and they have to come and train, so how do you find weekends to play matches? Gor Mahia will be crowned, we will forward their name to Caf by Friday. There is no debate about these issues."

The administrator has also confirmed the promotion of Nairobi City Stars to the .

"Nairobi City Stars and the second-placed team [Bidco United], will also be promoted," Mwendwa added.

"We began the season with rules, and it is the same rules we are using as FKF. It is clear 68% of matches have been played."

As usual, the third-placed team in the second tier will play two-legged play-offs to determine who plays in the KPL next season.

"We will have play-offs for the 16th placed team in the KPL [Kisumu All-Stars] against a third-placed team in the NSL [ ] with the winner playing in the top tier.