OFFICIAL: Ex-AFC Leopards coach Kimani pens one-year deal to join Bandari

The 31-year-old former Harambee Stars defender has officially returned to the dugout with the Coastal-based club

As exclusively revealed by Goal, former AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani has officially joined FKF Premier League side Bandari.

Goal exclusively reported on Saturday the former Harambee Stars defender had agreed on contractual terms with the Coastal-based club and was already in Kericho with the team ahead of their league match against Ulinzi Stars on Sunday.

The Dockers have confirmed they have engaged the services of the 31-year-old tactician, and he will deputise Rwandan Casa Mbungo for the next year with an option to extend.

“We are proud to announce; Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani as our assistant coach for a period of one year with an option to extend,” read a statement from the club obtained by Goal.

“Kimani joins us from AFC Leopards where he brings immense experience in the FKF Premier League as well as a great promise for the future. We continue to focus on growth and investing in the youth which has been Kimani's philosophy and that's why he fits perfectly for the role.

“The club would like to welcome him home and together may we achieve greatness.”

Earlier on Saturday, a source privy to the deal told Goal: “It is true Anthony [Kimani] is the new assistant coach for Bandari.

“The two parties have already agreed on everything in terms of contractual matters, I don’t know how many years he has been given but he already has a deal with them.

“As we speak, [Kimani] is in Kericho with Bandari and will even assist Mbungo when they face Ulinzi Stars on Sunday, the other issues on his move [including unveiling], will be made clear by the club after they return from the away match.”

Kimani is remembered to have served as Mbungo’s assistant at AFC Leopards between March and December 2019 and was subsequently elevated to the rank of interim head coach after the Rwandese tactician left the Den citing non-payment of his salary as the reason for his departure.

Kimani remained in Ingwe’s ranks until two weeks ago when he shockingly tendered his resignation under unclear circumstances after the team’s 1-1 draw against rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji Derby played at Kasarani.

When he left Ingwe, Kimani went on to write an emotional letter expressing his faith in the club re-establishing themselves as one of the successful outfits in the country.

The assistant coach's position at Bandari fell vacant following the departure of Nassoro Mwakoba in December upon the expiry of his contract.