OFFICIAL: Bandari awarded walkover after Nzoia Sugar fail to show up

The Dockers have benefited from free points after the Sugar Millers skipped their league match which was set for Mbaraki

FC have become beneficiaries of free points in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after failed to show up for their clash in Mombasa on Saturday.

Goal had exclusively reported the Sugar Millers will not honour the match after they blamed KPL for arranging three consecutive away fixtures, which they insisted will drain their pockets as almost every team in the league is struggling financially.

"We have not travelled to Mombasa due to logistics brought about by the KPL administrators," Nzoia Sugar Team Manager Evans Kadenge told Goal on Saturday.

Currently Happening at Mbaraki SC

"KPL are to blame, we cannot play three consecutive games away. We requested them to re-schedule our matches but they insisted we must play. How can we play away, Bandari away, and away in a span of two weeks? We will not manage to play against Bandari on Saturday."

And true to their word, Nzoia did not travel to Mombasa and the match officials have now awarded the match to Bandari on a three-point two-goal basis.

KPL have maintained they did not alter the fixtures of Nzoia and have asked the team to carry their own cross.

“[Nzoia] were aware of the catch-up match against Mathare United and the following fixtures. It is about their poor planning, we have added nothing, they had the fixtures and were aware of the games in good time,” KPL CEO Jack Oguda told Goal.

Last year, were relegated to the lower tier after they skipped three matches while Sugar have so far missed two matches.