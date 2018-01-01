OFFICIAL: AFC Leopards head coach Nikola Kavazovic takes charge at Free State Stars

The Serbian tactician trained Kenyan club AFC Leopards for three weeks before he sought for leave to attend to his sick father

Nikola Kavazovic is the new coach for South African club Free State Stars.

The Serbian tactician trained Kenyan club AFC Leopards for only three weeks before he sought for leave to attend to his sick father. However, it later emerged that he was headed to South Africa to replace Luc Eymael, who was sacked owing to a poor run of results.

And on Thursday, Free State Stars confirmed the capture of Kavazovic. “The club can confirm that Serbian born coach Nikola Kavazović is the new manager.

“We really took our time in searching for the new coach, we made sure we choose the right man for the job," said Free State Stars General Manager Rantsi Mokoena.

Article continues below

“The coach brings vast experience to our league, having coached Botswana’s Township Rollers and recently for the very first time in their history, Rollers qualified for the Champions League.

“He is a strong believer of youth players and what I also liked about the coach is that when he was introduced to the players he knew their names.”

The coach has signed for two and a half years for Stars and will be assisted by David Vilakazi and Selaotse Mosala.