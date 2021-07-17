‘Offer to get houses still stands’ – AFC Leopards’ Shikanda tells players to win Kenyan title next season

The former international maintains the offer to win houses is still valid for next season and urges players to seize the opportunity

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has told his players to focus and win the FKF Premier League title next season as the “offer to win houses is still valid.”

Ingwe players had been promised to get fully furnished houses in Nairobi if they had won the top-flight title this season but with Tusker already getting the ticket to the Caf Champions League, the offer has been overtaken by events.

Shikanda has clarified to Goal the offer to win houses is valid for two years meaning the players will still get the houses if they emerge league winners in the 2021-22 season.

What has been said?

“The offer to win houses was valid for two years, so they still have another year to get the houses if they win the title next season,” Shikanda told Goal on Saturday.

“We told the players and the technical bench that the offer we gave them was for two years, so nothing has changed, all they need to do is to work hard and get the title next season, if they win the title, then each player in the squad by then will be guaranteed a house in Nairobi.”

In a recent interview, Shikanda revealed the competitiveness of the current league came to an end on June 30 when Tusker were handed the ticket to the Champions League for next season.

Shikanda on the league losing meaning

“The flavour for the league ended on June 30 when Tusker were given the Caf Champions League ticket, I don’t even know what we are playing for, because we don’t have anything at stake now,” Shikanda told Goal.

“If you have decided to say one team is going to continental football, so what are the rest of the teams playing for? I don’t even know what we are playing for in the league, because we don’t even have the number one slot available.

"What will number one team take for the season when you have already given the Caf ticket to Tusker? Even if number one becomes the champions at the end of August 22 and we already have Tusker going for continental, so why should teams fight for a position that has already been given out?

“Even if you play the season to the end, nothing will change at the top because FKF has picked Tusker, we play football to get a continental ticket and not the prize money of Ksh3million, we want to represent the country and for now the league is done and dusted and we should focus for next season.”

Ingwe have already given up on the title after losing to Tusker 2-0 on Friday.