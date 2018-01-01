Oduro backs Asante Kotoko to eliminate Kariobangi Sharks in Caf Confederation Cup

The Ingwe defender believes the Porcupine Warriors have what it takes to overcome the Sharks

AFC Leopards deputy captain Isaac Oduro believes Asante Kotoko have enough quality to eliminate Kariobangi Sharks from the Caf Confederation Cup.

Oduro, 23, who joined Leopards from Kotoko's rivals Hearts of oak in 2016, says the Kenyan representatives are an average side who only boasts of two talented players.

“Kariobangi Sharks are an average side. They don't have a better team than Kotoko so they should not panic, " Oduro told Nhyira FM.

"There are only two players in their team who are really dangerous. One of them is a winger who plays like Emmanuel Gyamfi. With Kotoko's experience in African inter-club competitions, they should be able to eliminate Kariobangi Sharks.

“This is the maiden participation for Kariobangi so they may even struggle. What will be an advantage for them in the first leg is the weather conditions in Kenya. However, if Kotoko are able to arrive in Kenya on time and acclimatise for a few days, they can survive, " he added.

The first leg has been scheduled for Saturday, December 6 at Moi International Sports Centre while the return leg is slated for December 22 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.