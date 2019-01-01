Oduor's debut goal for Wazito FC hands AFC Leopards third consecutive pre-season loss

Ingwe have not won a single match in the four-team pre-season competition set to end on Saturday in Nairobi

AFC have ended their four-team pre-Kenyan Premier League ( ) tournament without a single win after going down 1-0 to Wazito on Saturday.

The league's new side got their solitary goal in the 64th minute when Michael Oduor struck his debut goal.

Oduor, who is among the two latest signings by Wazito, found the back of the net to condemn AFC Leopards to a third loss in the tournament held at Gems Cambridge International School.

The scoreline would have been bigger had Lloyd Wahome managed to score in the 24th minute when he found himself in a prime position to score but hit the woodwork.

AFC Leopards survived another scare in the 54th minute when they found it hard to deal with a Karim Nizigiyimana cross into the box. Collins Shichenje managed to clear the mess after his teammates had fumbled trying to get the ball away from their area.

New Leopards defender Robert Mudenyu ensured Wazito FC forward Joe Waithera would not score their second goal as he cleared the ball away. Waithera sleekly made his way into AFC Leopards area from the right-hand side of the box in the 72nd minute.

Shichenje was to deny Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah in the 74th after Oduor had placed him through on goal. Shichenje, signed from Green Commandos in the ongoing transfer window by Ingwe, quickly reacted to head the ball away as Acquah readied to head home.

Derrick Otanga thought he had doubled Wazito FC's lead in the 78th minute for only the assistant referee to overrule him for offside.

Article continues below

Victor Ndinya would have scored a goal in the 86th minute but Shichenje, who was lined up in central defence alongside Mudenyu, did recover to block the Wazito FC forward from causing more havoc.

Ingwe were reduced to 10 men after midfielder Said Tsuma was red-carded when he dangerously tackled his opponent Brian Musa in the 90th minute.