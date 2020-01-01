Oduor's Barnsley manager delighted with late comeback win over Huddersfield Town

The Kenyan international did not feature in the game as his teammates fought for a last-minute victory at home

Clarke Oduor’s manager Valerien Ismael has explained what made Barnsley's encounter against on Saturday tough.

Barnsley came from behind to win 2-1 courtesy of Michal Helik’s late strike but Ismael believes the wind made their duty even harder at Oakwell.

The Terriers grabbed an opener in the 13th minute through Rarmani Edmonds-Green but Oduor’s side equalised in the 21st minute from Helik’s effort. The home team ensured they snatched all points from Huddersfield deep in the injury time when Helik found the back of the net in the fourth minute of added time.

Harambee Stars’ Oduor did not feature in the game as Callum Styles returned to the starting line up at his expense.

“It was good to win after coming from behind and it is a great feeling in football when you win the game in 90+,” Ismael said as per Sky Sports.

“That's why we are very delighted with the win. It was another comeback win. We were one down and that's why it was very important to win the game.

“In the first half, it was a good game from us and we won a lot of balls but the last pass was not good enough. It was a poor game in the second half because the wind made it very difficult.

“We pushed right to the end because we knew set-pieces would be a big part. It will give the guys, for sure, more confidence for the next game on Tuesday.”

On his part, Huddersfield’s Carlos Corberan blamed his side’s inability to defend well for the loss.

"I think the team was competing well but we weren't able to defend well these two set-pieces,” Corberan said.

“We didn't defend well and we conceded two goals from set-pieces. It was down to individual concentration. We tried to attack but we didn't create all the chances that we wanted to create.

“In the first half we started well but in the second half, we didn't win enough second balls. We need to learn a lot from the situation because we need to be defensively strong from the first action until the last moment of the game.

“I don't think we deserved to lose but at the same time when you lose a game, it is because you didn't do something well enough in the game. We need to give the right answer to these type of situations.”

Barnsley, 10th on the table, will be up against United on December 29.