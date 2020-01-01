Oduor shares his view ahead of Mathare United vs KCB game

The assistant tactician expects this weekend's game between the Bankers and the Slum Boys to be difficult but remains optimistic the former might win

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor expects their match against on Saturday to be exciting and difficult in equal measure.

The two sides have had a relatively good start to the season and are targeting to finish in the top positions by the end of the season. The Bankers are currently in the sixth position after 13 games, while the 2008 champions are placed ninth with five points less.

"It is going to be an exciting match owing to the attacking nature both teams possess and difficult in the sense that no one wants to lose," Oduor told Goal on Friday.

"[Mathare] won their last game [against ] 4-0 and they have the momentum, but remember, we also defeated Wazito 2-1 in our last assignment. Neither of the two teams want to fall on Saturday; I believe a team which will use the chances created well will carry the day."

The former Kibera Black Stars coach is delighted with the current state of his players which he believes will contribute to a positive outcome in this weekend's assignment.

"We are happy that no player is out injured, all are fresh and available to play and it increases the competition in the team which will make KCB perform better. It will be a key factor in our game against Mathare; it will help us get a positive outcome," Oduor concluded.

The match will be played at Kasarani Stadium from 15:00.