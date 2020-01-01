Oduor: KPL coaches should improve their tactics during break

The youthful tactician believes coaches should improve their managing skills before the league resumes

FC assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has challenged fellow tacticians to analyse their performance and come up with ways of improving their team.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) is suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak and there is no definite date for a return.

The former boss believes the break is a blessing in disguise for tacticians to improve their methods to ensure their teams perform better.

More teams

"This break is a good time for coaches to assess their performance with their respective teams," Oduor told Goal on Tuesday.

"It is time to meditate on the tactical approaches used, what worked and what failed to work.

"Also who fits where and why; after the season resumes we can now make changes that can help our teams achieve their set targets.

"This is a good time to improvise other tactics as well."

Oduor has also urged the players to stick to instructions given by their physical trainers to stay fit.

Article continues below

"Nobody is there to monitor players, they have to be honest and ensure they train," he added.

"The league might return sooner than expected and players will have to be at their best. So they have to stick to the instructions given to the latter."

The Bankers are currently fifth on the log with 42 points.