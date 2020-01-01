Oduor: KCB FC assistant coach reveals secret behind team ethic

The tactician is also optimistic of winning the top tier title with the Bankers soonest

FC assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has revealed teamwork and desire is the main reason why the team is performing this season.

Prior to the break, the Bankers had managed to collect 42 points from 23 games and had an outside chance of winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) before suspension owing to Covid-19. The former coach has now shed light on the team's performance.

"At KCB, we rely more on teamwork than individual brilliance," Oduor told Goal on Thursday.

More teams

"We have 28 players who are equally important to the team and what we do as the technical bench is to encourage each one of them. If we unify the team and make the players work together, we will achieve greater things together.

"From the goalkeeping department, defence, midfield and attack, it is all about one language; work together and achieve together."

The former midfielder has also lauded the impact made by Enock Agwanda in the attacking department as well as the 19-year-old Reagan Otieno.

"Agwanda has been influential for us in front of goal and was among the top scorers before the league was stopped because of the coronavirus outbreak. His experience has been massive for us and we are happy to have him in the team.

"We also have the likes of Otieno who has shined in his debut season in the top-tier. Scoring five goals and bagging a handful of assists is not easy for starters but Otieno has proven his potential. He can only become better.

"Remember we also had Michael Mutinda getting a call up to the national team for the first time and things like these are a motivation to other players."

Article continues below

The Bankers have set their sights on winning the KPL title and the tactician states it is possible and can be achieved soonest.

"It is in the pipeline and what we need is just more pressure on the peddle next season. We have consistently pushed for top positions this season but made a few mistakes," Oduor added.

"We are learning and will be better next season; the title is within our reach and we have to work harder to win it. We will achieve our target of winning the league soon."