Oduor: KCB assistant coach explains players' fitness challenges after three straight wins

The Bankers have won maximum points in the league and are on top of the table alongside AFC Leopards

FC assistant coach Godfrey Oduor states his players have not yet hit their best despite recording three wins in a row in the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The Bankers opened the campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win against Posta before they picked up three points against Nairobi City Stars in an encounter that ended with a 1-0 result.

Last Sunday, they defeated Kakamega 2-0 to go joint top of the table with nine points.

Simon Abuko scored KCB’s opener in the 40th minute in the first half where they were clearly a dominant side as they were also flagged for offside on two occasions.

The Bankers had to wait until the fourth minute of added time to get the second one. David Owino scored the winning goal that gave the home side another win in the campaign.

"The sun has started shining in our favour and we thank God for that," Oduor told Goal.

"The boys are giving their best; we had Covid-19 pandemic which affected us but we are trying to work on the players' fitness levels. Players like [Enock] Agwanda and [Ronald] Reagan have not hit their level best but we are happy that we are making progress."

The next assignment for the Zedekiah Otieno-led team will be an away trip to FC. The Dockers have been inconsistent in the league. They started their campaign with a 1-0 win over FC, drew 0-0 with FC before falling 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars.

"We are now focusing on Bandari in our next game and we are telling them we are coming for you," Oduor stated regarding their match away at Mbaraki Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti believes the team's plan was halted after conceding a goal in the first half.

"I appreciate KCB for their display against us," Muyoti told Goal.

"We had contained them well in the first half but they got their chance and used it. We were disappointed because our game plan was spoiled after they scored.

"In the second half we tried to rectify things, it was much better but again they managed to get another goal in the latter stages of the game.

"It was a disappointing result from my boys, we will have to go to the drawing board once again to work and come up with tactics enabling us to win our next game."