Oduor: I have no problem working under Omino at Kisumu All-Stars

The Kisumu-based side will take part in the Kenyan Premier League next season after finishing second in the lower tier

Former AFC and player Francis Oduor is comfortable with working under newly appointed Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino.

Oduor led the Nyanza-based side to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in his first season at the National Super League (NSL), after finishing second behind eventual winners Wazito FC.

And despite being demoted to the assistant role, the tactician believes that the addition of Omino into the team will add much-needed experience that is needed to fight for honours at the top.

“I am happy with Omino's appointment in the team, he will for sure add a lot to the team in terms of experience,” Oduor told Goal on Monday.

“He is one of the top coaches in the country and having him in the team's technical bench is a wise thing to do, I have no problem with him. He coached me way back at Kisumu Posta, and he helped me improve a lot that time and I know what he brings in the team.”

Kisumu All-Stars managed to collect a total of 80 points in the NSL last season, just a point behind eventual winners Wazito.