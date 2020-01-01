Oduor explains why KCB's loss to Kariobangi Sharks was a blessing in disguise

The 44-year old hopes his charges will bounce back against the Dockers after falling to the Bankers in their last outing

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has stated the team's 1-0 loss to in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) was a wake-up call.

A Patrick Otieno strike was all the Sharks needed to bag maximum points against the Bankers at Kenyatta Stadium on February 7. The former coach believes his team has what it takes to bag maximum points against the hosts who are currently struggling.

"The loss against Sharks was a blessing in disguise in the sense that it woke us," Oduor told Goal on Tuesday.

" are desperate for maximum points, their level of confidence is currently down and we want to capitalize on it. The best we can do is ensure we take our chances which will further impact them negatively.

"When we played Sharks, we had scoring opportunities which we did not take. They got one chance from a corner and scored and we could not get an equalizer; we do not want such to happen again," he added.

Enock Agwanda is out of Wednesday's game owing to suspension after accumulating five yellow cards. The 44-year old admits the striker will be missed but stated it is an opportunity for other players to show what they can offer.

"Agwanda is a good player, he has scored 10 goals for us and we will miss him. However, it is an opportunity for other players to step up and show what they can do for the team," Oduor concluded.

The match will be played at Mbaraki Stadium from 2 pm.