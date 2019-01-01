Away win at Sony Sugar a 'message to other teams' - KCB coach Oduor

The Bankers defeated the Sugar Millers away for the first time in a decade, and the club's assistant coach believes it is a statement of intent

assistant coach Godfrey Oduor has welcomed the Kenyan Premier League ( ) win away to , believing it is a sign of good things to come.

Goals from Enock Agwanda, Stephen Waruru, and Dennis Odhiambo were enough to give the Bankers a 3-0 win - their first victory at Awendo Green Stadium since 2009.

The former head coach believes the win is a statement to other teams as well as the fans.

"The win away against Sony comes with joy and confidence because it came in the right time for us, actually it is a clear message to other teams and fans," Oduor told Goal on Tuesday.

"Getting three points from Awendo is not easy, so it means there is something we have done right. It now calls for more hard work to get the same results against other teams consistently. Results like these give coaches peace of mind."

The former FC midfielder has also welcomed international break, saying it will give the technical bench more time to shape the team.

"This is extra time for us to asses what we did right against Sony and see how we can improve it further. We want to be better this season and ensure we hit our objective by the end of the season," Oduor concluded.

The next assignment for KCB will be a home game against Kisumu All-Stars, who fell 2-0 to 2-0.