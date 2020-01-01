Oduor: Barnsley FC defender looking to cement his place at Harambee Stars

The youngster is expected to be involved as the East African nation play Chipolopolo on Friday

left-back Clarke Oduor has arrived in the country ahead of the Zambia friendly scheduled for Friday at Nyayo Stadium.

The 21-year-old joins the Francis Kimanzi charges hoping to be involved and hold a permanent role at Harambee Stars. The defender has promised to give his best and ensure the hosts get a positive outcome against the Chipolopolo.

"I am very happy to be here and also happy to have the chance to play for Kenya," Oduor told Goal after his arrival in the Stars camp.

More teams

"It is an exciting journey that I want to take with both hands and I hope it is just the beginning and I will be able to impress.

"I always longed to play for the national team and my ultimate goal is to make sure I cement my place in the team.

"My dream now is to help the team do well against Zambia and even in subsequent matches, I want to be a regular and I want my coming here to be regular for many seasons to come."

With the absence of Erick Ouma who is still recovering from an injury and Aboud Omar who was not called up, Kimanzi might be tempted to start Oduor on Friday.

Harambee Stars' record against the Cosafa nation is poor as only six wins and seven draws have been registered from their previous 37 matches.

Kenya is using the friendly to prepare for the (Afcon) doubleheader against Comoros in November.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), and Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya).

Article continues below

Defenders: Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, ), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, ), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, ), David Owino ( , Kenya), Philemon Otieno ( , Kenya), Badi Baraka ( , Kenya).

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, ), Antony Akumu (Kaiser Chief, ), Hassan Abdallah ( FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC , Kenya).

Forwards: Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, ), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya).