Odhoji: Napsa Stars FC seal signing of former Gor Mahia keeper

The Zambian outfit have confirmed the signing of the ex-K’Ogalo custodian in a statement on the club website

Kenyan international custodian Shaban Odhoji has signed for Napsa Stars FC.

The former keeper has penned a one-and-half-year deal to sign for the Zambian club.

Napsa have also confirmed the signing of the former keeper on their official Facebook page.

“We are delighted to welcome Kenyan national keeper Shaban Odhoji who joins Napsa Stars FC from Gor Mahia,” the club said in a statement.

Apart from Gor and Sony, Odhoji also turned out for AFC , Muhoroni Youth, and Ushuru.

In addition, the club also completed the signing of former striker and 2012 Afcon winner Emmanuel Mayuka.

Napsa Stars are based in Lusaka and play their home games at Sunset Stadium.

Previously known as Profund Warriors, the club is named after and sponsored by the National Pension Scheme Authority (Napsa).

Napsa are currently third on the 18-team league table after amassing 36 points from 20 matches and they will next take on Nkwazi FC on Saturday.