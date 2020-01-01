Odhoji: Kenyan goalkeeper explains his journey, lack of game-time at Napsa Stars

The custodian has also explained how difficult it is to be training at home during the coronavirus outbreak

goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji has revealed his experience at Zambian top-tier side Napsa Stars.

The former keeper penned a one-and-half-year deal with the Lusaka based team in February.

"Playing for Napsa Stars has not been an easy road and we all know it is never easy anywhere," Odhoji told the club's Online TV.

"But I have managed to gel in with the team in the new environment, and I can say I am enjoying it right now. I have made friends in the team."

The towering shot-stopper has also revealed his objectives after joining the Pensioners early this year.

"[When I joined Napsa], my first target was to compete, bring competition to the team. Because when there is competition in the team, everyone will work and the team will perform. Even if you are not playing but you compete in the team, you push the rest and they push you, that was my first target.

"My second target is to play... and with the ability and experience I have, I can help the team be wherever we want to be."

Despite his undoubted quality and experience, the Kenyan has not yet broken into the first team. He has commented on the situation as well.

"I have not been into any action but that one I leave it to the technical bench because as you know the team has been performing well and there is a sensitive line in the team; that is the four defenders and the keeper. This department does not change the way people think. You might be very good but there is consistency.

"So consistency is important when it comes to the backline. So, the coach knows the best time to bring me in and God's time is always the best."

The Zambian top-tier was halted in March owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. Teams stopped their activity and set programmes for their players to continue training in isolation. How has it affected Odhoji?

"Training from home has not been an easy task, cause when you are training on the pitch you look up to your teammates, you push each other, you motivate each other because you guys have the same motives, the same objectives," Odhoji explained.

"You get some energy and motivation from your teammates; so training from home has not been easy but this is our job. My body is my office so I have to keep fit."