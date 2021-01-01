Odhiambo: Why Sofapaka will deploy a different approach against Bidco United

The Thika club is expected to offer a strong challenge to Batoto ba Mungu after a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Tusker

Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo has explained why they will face Bidco United in a Saturday Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter with a different approach.

Odhiambo said the deployment of a different approach is aimed at helping Batotio ba Mungu pick yet another win as they hope to build some consistency in the season.



“We are meeting for the first time in a competitive fixture, definitely it will be an interesting encounter with maximum points at stake," Odhiambo told the club's website. "We are going to face Bidco on a different approach with the sole aim of emerging victorious on Saturday.



"Football is a game of chances and moments, Bidco are on a good momentum having won four out of four. But it’s not a big worry to us, we are giving it an approach just as any other match, we have to be compact and decisive upfront.

"Definitely we must win, we are playing at home and it comes with its pressure to deliver. We are targeting the three points and we want to win this tie to get our first back-to-back win of the season.”

The former Bandari coach also revealed a number of the new players could feature against the Thika club. Pistone Mutamba, David King'atua and Bernard Muiruri are the new stars Batoto ba Mungu signed just before the transfer window closed.



"Yes, a few new faces may feature on Saturday but that’s a decision we shall make on the matchday," he revealed.

Sofapaka are going to miss goalkeeper Aigba Moubarak who is out with a shoulder injury although he has started light training. Then there is Sebastine Sunday who fell ill.

However, Michael Bodo and Stephen Okola are back for the former champions after recovering from groin and back injuries respectively.



“We have keeper [Aigba] Moubarak who is undergoing recovery and he should be well, come next week," revealed Odhiambo. "We have [Sebastine] Sunday who unfortunately fell ill on Thursday night and he too will miss the Bidco tie.”

Bidco United will be buoyed by the last 2-1 win that ended Tusker's seven-match winning run.