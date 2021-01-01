Odhiambo: Why I was not angry after Tusker lost to Bidco United

The former K’Ogalo midfielder explains why he felt good to lose against the promoted side before they faced the Soldiers

Tusker midfielder George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo has confessed why he was happy they had lost to promoted side Bidco United in the FKF Premier League.

The title-chasing Brewers were dealt a major blow after the Thika-based side managed a 2-1 win against them in their second last league assignment played at Kasarani Annex on February 27.

The Brewers later bounced back to defeat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at the same venue before the league went on a break but the former Gor Mahia striker has revisited the defeat to Bidco United where he says he felt good for them to lose in the fixture because it was a wake-up call to everyone.

“After the loss to Bidco United, everyone was angry but for me somehow I felt it was good for us because it was a wake-up call to everyone,” Odhiambo said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“Losing that game gave everyone a picture of just how painful it is to lose a match and we managed to bounce back and win against Ulinzi Stars.

“Mentally, it made us stronger and I believe we are now cautious moving to each new game because we don’t want to drop any points.”

Odhiambo now believes the team has benefited from the break and everyone is now focused on the match against Nairobi City Stars on Tuesday.

“It has been a welcome break and the rest has been good for us. Fatigue had begun to catch up with us but now we hope we can be fresher for City Stars and the focus is now back 100 percent,” Odhiambo continued.

“I haven’t watched City Stars this season but from what we have been told by the coaches, they are a good and tough team. Every match for us now is like a final and we must focus on picking three points.

“Winning the league is not easy. I have been there before and I know it and I hope we can all remain focused on every single match and everyone to give 100 percent when called upon.”

The Brewers, who have lost two matches so far in this campaign, are topping the 18-team table on 35 points from 15 matches, six more than second-placed KCB, who have 29 points but have played a game less, and AFC Leopards, who are third on 28 points from 13 matches.