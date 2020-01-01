Odhiambo: Wazito FC seal signing of ex-Gor Mahia custodian

The Nairobi-based club has announced their eighth signing in this transfer window as they prepare for the new season

Wazito FC have continued with their spending spree in this transfer window after landing the services of goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo.

Odhiambo was in the squad that won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in the just-concluded season but had shown keen interest to leave the champions for playing time elsewhere.

“We can confirm the acquisition of goalkeeper Peter Fredrick Odhiambo from Gor Mahia,” Wazito confirmed the signing on their official website.

“A serial league winner, Fredrick comes in to beef up our goalkeeping department ahead of the 2020/21 KPL campaign. He has previously played for KPL side, as well.”

On signing for Wazito, Odhiambo said: “I feel good to be here, and I want to thank God for this opportunity. I want to urge the supporters to back us heading to the new season and we will deliver the goodies.”

Wazito keeper trainer Elias Otieno also welcomed the player to the club by stating: “Fredrick is a keeper I have known and worked with before.

“I coached him while at MYSA in 2009 when he was a little kid and I have watched him develop to become one of the best keepers in the country.

“He brings quality and experience in the team. He has that winning mentality which is also very important. He has featured in the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup and played against English Premier League side and all that experience has helped make him a better goalkeeper.”

Otieno continued: “Above all, he has a good attitude. When he is playing or not he remains positive. His presence will also be important for a young keeper like Bixente [Otieno] because he will be in a position to learn from him.”

Wazito coach Fred Ambani also welcomed the player stating his experience will be helpful to the team.

Odhiambo becomes the eighth signing at the club after Jackson ‘Pogba’ Juma, Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu, Vincent Oburu, Mark Otieno, Kevin Kimani, Boniface Omondi, and Edwin Omondi.

After promotion in 2019, the Nairobi-based club made big-name signings in the last transfer window but they failed to make much of an impact in the top league.